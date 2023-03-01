Wordle 621 Word of the Day for Today: Hints, Clues, and Answer for 2 March 2023

Wordle 621 word of the day for today, Thursday, 2 March 2023, is already updated so the players can start their day by solving the puzzle. It is important to note that the puzzles are updated regularly on the official website of the New York Times - nytimes.com. The puzzles are updated at midnight for regular players who are a fan of the online word game. You should try solving the puzzle for today and get the score.

Wordle was created and developed by Josh Wardle. Later, the New York Times owned the word game and now it is managing it. We would like our readers to note that the Wordle 621 word of the day for today, Thursday, 2 March, is not a tough one. It is the easiest word so you can get the score.