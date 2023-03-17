WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Add Voice Notes on Status: Here's How To Use

The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called "Voice Status Updates" which allows users to record and share voice notes as their status with WhatsApp contacts.

Earlier, the feature was released for Android users but now with the latest update, the feature has been made accessible to iOS users as well.

The 'Voice Status Updates' feature by WhatsApp is currently available on the WhatsApp version 23.5.77 for iOS. To use the feature, users need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp.

Let us read about how to use WhatsApp's Voice Status Update feature.