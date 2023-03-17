WhatsApp Rolls Out a New Feature To Add Voice Notes on Status: Here's How To Use
WhatsApp now allows users to post voice notes as their status. Check details here.
The Meta-owned messaging and calling platform WhatsApp has rolled out a new feature called "Voice Status Updates" which allows users to record and share voice notes as their status with WhatsApp contacts.
Earlier, the feature was released for Android users but now with the latest update, the feature has been made accessible to iOS users as well.
The 'Voice Status Updates' feature by WhatsApp is currently available on the WhatsApp version 23.5.77 for iOS. To use the feature, users need to update to the latest version of WhatsApp.
Let us read about how to use WhatsApp's Voice Status Update feature.
Steps To Use the WhatsApp 'Voice Status Update' Feature
Open the WhatsApp application.
Go to the status tab.
Click on the pencil icon.
Hold the microphone icon to record your voice. The voice note cannot be more than 30 seconds.
Release the microphone and share the voice note as status.
According to Wabetainfo, "If you don’t have this feature, note that some accounts may receive it over the coming weeks, as noted in the official changelog. Please stay ahead by regularly updating WhatsApp from the App Store and the TestFlight app in order to get the feature in the future in case you don’t have it after installing this update."
