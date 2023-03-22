WhatsApp Announces New Features: Admins To Get More Control Over Groups; Details

WhatsApp is set to roll out two new features to its groups' functionality for its users soon. The upcoming features will make it easier for people to see groups in common with others and also give admins more power over who can join their group. The CEO of Meta, Mark Zuckerberg, officially announced these updates on Tuesday, 22 March 2023.

The new features are coming a few months after WhatsApp introduced Communities that support large discussion groups. WhatsApp Communities was launched around November 2022. People who are using the extremely popular messaging platform should stay informed and take note of the latest features. Most people know that WhatsApp introduces new updates and features frequently.