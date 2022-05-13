West Bengal: Police Raids ‘Fake’ Call Center Exposed in Viral Video, Arrests 15

Rober, in his video, teamed up with fellow YouTuber Jim Browning and Trilogy Media to set off stink bombs, glitter bombs, cockroaches, rats, and smoke bombs in the offices of these call centres.

He claimed that the actions of his team caused several call centres in India to shut down, at least temporarily. He also said that he contacted Kolkata Police but no action was taken initially.

After the video went viral, Rober now says he has had some "encouraging discussions with the Kolkata Police." "This is their moment though. The world is watching," he added.