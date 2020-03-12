Beware! These Free VPN Mobile Apps Have Been Collecting Your Data

Virtual Private Network or VPN apps and extensions are supposed to protect a person’s identity when they are trying to access platforms which aren’t available through legal channels.

But a new report from Buzzfeed News this week claims many of the popular VPN apps on Android and iOS which have over 35 million downloads, were used for tracking and collecting data from user’s device. That’s not all, the report points out all the VPN apps were developed by one company which is Sensor Tower.

The apps in question; Free and Unlimited VPN, Luna VPN, Mobile Data, and Adblock Focus were available on either Android or iOS platforms.

After coming across this report, both Google and Apple have removed them from their respective app stores, as they were violating all sorts of app store policies and also risking users’ privacy.