Use Google Maps to Find Nearest Public Food and Night Shelters

You can now use Google search and Google Maps to find the nearest public food shelters and public night shelters across 31 cities in the country.

The feature was created by Google India in collaboration with MyGov and Smart Cities team.

“Google Maps now Shows Public Food, Night Shelters in 31 Cities,” read the announcement. It also highlighted that the team is working to add more cities and shelters.

The feature can be used by simply searching for "Food Shelter Near Me" or "Night Shelter Near Me" on Google or Google Maps to find the closest shelter.