Use Google Maps to Find Nearest Public Food and Night Shelters
You can now use Google search and Google Maps to find the nearest public food shelters and public night shelters across 31 cities in the country.
The feature was created by Google India in collaboration with MyGov and Smart Cities team.
“Google Maps now Shows Public Food, Night Shelters in 31 Cities,” read the announcement. It also highlighted that the team is working to add more cities and shelters.
The feature can be used by simply searching for "Food Shelter Near Me" or "Night Shelter Near Me" on Google or Google Maps to find the closest shelter.
It comes at a time when a huge chunk of daily wage earners are trying to return to their hometowns and villages as there is nowhere else to go for them. In a bid to restrict their movement as well as the spread of the coronavirus, various initiatives have been taken by the government.
Last week, the Delhi Government also announced that they will provide free lunch and dinner to those who can't feed themselves during the lockdown.
The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) launched a customised version of Google Maps that marks the location of 500+ Hunger Relief Centres in Delhi.
Google had also introduced Community Mobility Reports to help healthcare workers and governments check the effectiveness of lockdown and how people's movements have changed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
