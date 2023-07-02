Twitter Has Limited the Number of Tweets a User Can See Per Day: Here's Why

Twitter has limited the number of tweets users can see per day, Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Saturday, 1 July.

Musk said that verified users can see 10,000 tweets per day, unverified users 1,000 tweets per day, and new unverified users 500 tweets per day.

He explained that the daily limits are temporary and that the company aimed to address "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" by imposing a rate limit on tweets.

His tweet initially said that the limits for verified, unverified, and new unverified accounts were set at 6,000, 600, and 300 per day, respectively.

The figures were later updated.