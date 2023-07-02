ADVERTISEMENT
Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech and auto  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Tech news  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Twitter Has Limited the Number of Tweets a User Can See Per Day: Here's Why

Twitter Has Limited the Number of Tweets a User Can See Per Day: Here's Why

Musk said that verified users can see 10,000 tweets per day, unverified users 1,000, and new unverified users 500.

The Quint
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Twitter Has Limited the Number of Tweets a User Can See Per Day: Here's Why
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Twitter has limited the number of tweets users can see per day, Elon Musk announced in a tweet on Saturday, 1 July.

Musk said that verified users can see 10,000 tweets per day, unverified users 1,000 tweets per day, and new unverified users 500 tweets per day.

He explained that the daily limits are temporary and that the company aimed to address "extreme levels of data scraping & system manipulation" by imposing a rate limit on tweets.

His tweet initially said that the limits for verified, unverified, and new unverified accounts were set at 6,000, 600, and 300 per day, respectively.

The figures were later updated.

Also Read

Amid Jack Dorsey's Claims, a Look Back at Govt vs Twitter During Farmers Protest

Amid Jack Dorsey's Claims, a Look Back at Govt vs Twitter During Farmers Protest
ADVERTISEMENT

The announcement came after a large-scale Twitter outage on Saturday with thousands of users complaining that they were shown error messages like "Rate limit exceeded" or "Cannot retrieve tweets" when they tried to access or post content on Twitter's website or mobile app.

The microblogging platform experienced a similar outage in February and March too, with users unable to post content, click on links, or load images.

Also Read

Explained: Can Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Read Your Mind?

Explained: Can Elon Musk’s Neuralink Brain Implant Read Your Mind?
ADVERTISEMENT

What Is Data Scraping?

Data scraping simply refers to the pulling of information from the internet. However, BBC reported that Musk, in Twitter's context, was probably referring to the scraping of large amounts of data used by artificial intelligence companies that power chatbots like ChatGPT.

Large language models need platforms like Twitter and Reddit to learn from masses of real human conversations. The billions of posts on Twitter and Reddit are understood to be important data for training AI language models, as per BBC.

However, these platforms are not paid by AI companies in return for data scraping.

"Several hundred organizations (maybe more) were scraping Twitter data extremely aggressively, to the point where it was affecting the real user experience," Musk had said.
It is also important to note that these limitations were put in place one day after Twitter started blocking access to anyone who isn't logged in.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Twitter   Elon Musk 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×