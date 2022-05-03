'Don't Feel Bad for Me, Pray for Twitter Instead,' Says CEO Parag Agarwal

As Elon Musk prepares to hire a new CEO for Twitter once he takes over, current CEO Parag Agrawal is worried about the future of the micro-blogging platform, and not his job.

Amid multiple reports that Musk has lined up a new CEO to replace him, Agrawal has already said that he took the job to change Twitter for the better, course-correct where he needed to, and strengthen the service.

"I feel for the current CEO of Twitter (@paraga) - he had all these plans and now lives with the same uncertainty of his whole team," posted a Twitter user.

Agrawal replied: "Thank you but don't feel for me. What matters most is the service and the people improving it".