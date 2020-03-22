TecQ: Coronavirus, New Jio Plans, PS5 vs XBox & More

People in the European Union (EU) have been advised to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. This means that there are more people working from home and a lot of younger members of the family like kids are taking tuitions and classes online.

Many of these people are spending more time bingeing on content from video streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.

As millions of people in the EU have adopted this work-from-home (WFH) culture so has the internet consumption in each household spiked.

Read the full story here.