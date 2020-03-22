TecQ: Coronavirus, New Jio Plans, PS5 vs XBox & More
TecQ is our weekly round-up of the technology stories.
Netflix & YouTube Asked to Limit Streaming to Avoid Network Crash
People in the European Union (EU) have been advised to stay home amid the coronavirus outbreak. This means that there are more people working from home and a lot of younger members of the family like kids are taking tuitions and classes online.
Many of these people are spending more time bingeing on content from video streaming apps like Netflix and YouTube.
As millions of people in the EU have adopted this work-from-home (WFH) culture so has the internet consumption in each household spiked.
Reliance Jio Increases Data & Calling Quota With its 4G Vouchers
Reliance Jio on Friday has announced that all its 4G data vouchers will now offer more data and voice calling benefits to its prepaid users in the country. The company claims to be doing so, as more people are now being forced to work from home or other remote areas where internet availability is never assured.
The revised data vouchers still cost the same but the data usage limit has been increased, as well as the calling time benefit for connecting with other network users.
PS5 Vs Xbox Series X: Which Is the More Powerful Gaming Console?
2020 is all about powerful hardware and Sony’s upcoming gaming console sure is packing some serious specifications. The company revealed the official specification of the PS5 at an event streamed online.
The PS5 is a significant upgrade over the PS4 Slim and the Pro in terms of specifications, but does it stand shoulder-to-shoulder against its rival from Microsoft, the Xbox Series X?
Here’s a quick comparison between the two and what they offer.
Nokia 8.3 With 5G Makes Debut, Brings Back 5310 Phone & More
Nokia on Thursday announced a slew of devices, including a 5G smartphone that will be rolling out to different markets in the coming months.
The company was going to talk about these products at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona but owing to the cancellation of the event, HMD Global hosted its own event on the web to reveal them.
The latest collection of phones from HMD Global includes Nokia 8.3 (with 5G), Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310, another one of the company’s original phones making a comeback. Let’s take a closer look at the two big highlights from the event and how much they will cost buyers in countries like India.
Indians Lost Over Rs 228 Crore in Bank Fraud Last Year: Report
The Indian government has reportedly said that over 52,000 cases of bank fraud have been reported up to December 2019. This has resulted in Indian users losing over Rs 228 crore in debit card or netbanking frauds during that period, the government was quoted saying in this ET Tech report.
The worrying bit is the figures have grown since the past12 months by over 60 percent, the report points out. With the country now moving towards mobile as well as physical cards for payments, the chances of frauds increasing in the near future are much higher, as attackers prey on their targets.
We'll get through this!
