Nokia 8.3 With 5G Makes Debut, Brings Back 5310 Phone & More

Nokia on Thursday announced a slew of devices, including a 5G smartphone that will be rolling out to different markets in the coming months.

The company was going to talk about these products at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona but owing to the cancellation of the event, HMD Global hosted its own event on the web to reveal them.

The latest collection of phones from HMD Global includes Nokia 8.3 (with 5G), Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310, another one of the company’s original phones making a comeback. Let’s take a closer look at the two big highlights from the event and how much they will cost buyers in countries like India.