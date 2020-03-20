Nokia 8.3 With 5G Makes Debut, Brings Back 5310 Phone & More
Nokia on Thursday announced a slew of devices, including a 5G smartphone that will be rolling out to different markets in the coming months.
The company was going to talk about these products at the Mobile World Congress 2020 in Barcelona but owing to the cancellation of the event, HMD Global hosted its own event on the web to reveal them.
The latest collection of phones from HMD Global includes Nokia 8.3 (with 5G), Nokia 5.3, Nokia 1.3 and Nokia 5310, another one of the company’s original phones making a comeback. Let’s take a closer look at the two big highlights from the event and how much they will cost buyers in countries like India.
The main product is the Nokia 8.3 which gets a 6.8-inch 2400x1080 pixels display without any support for high refresh rates. Having said that, you will be able to run the 5G network on the device, since it is powered by the mid-range Snapdragon 765G processor, which gets paired with 6/8GB RAM. You get storage up to 128GB which is further expandable via microSD card.
The phone runs on the latest available Android 10 version, something that’s highly commendable of HMD Global, which is one of the few brands that continuously focus on releasing the latest software to all its devices.
The Nokia 8.3 comes loaded with a 4500mAh battery which makes the phone slightly bulky at 220 grams, and the fingerprint sensor has been put on the power button instead of giving it under the display.
Nokia 8.3 gets a rear quad camera setup of 64 megapixel + 12 megapixel (ultrawide) + 2 megapixel (macro lens) + 2 megapixel depth sensor. While on the front, you get a 24-megapixel camera.
The company has said the Nokia 8.3 gets a starting price tag of 599 Euros (Rs 48,400 approx) for 6GB + 64GB variant which puts it in the league of OnePlus 7 Pro, iPhone 11 (after a slew of discounts) and other phones with flagship-level hardware.
In addition to the Nokia 8.3, you also have the Nokia 5310 which as the company claims, is “celebrating the iconic Nokia 5310 Xpress-music series.”
The latest version of the Nokia 5310 gets a 2.4-inch QVGA display, 8MB RAM, 16MB storage, VGA rear camera, runs on Series 30+ OS and features a QWERTY keypad.
Since the Nokia 5310 is still a feature phone at heart, it comes loaded with a 1200mAh removable battery but more importantly, the dedicated music buttons and front-facing speakers have been retained. Which allows you to listen to FM radio wirelessly. The Nokia 5310 makes its comeback for 39 Euros (Rs 3,100 approx) and will be available from next month.
HMD Global also announced the Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3 along with these two devices at the event.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
(Make sure you don't miss fresh news updates from us. Click here to stay updated)