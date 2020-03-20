Reliance Jio Increases Data & Calling Quota With its 4G Vouchers

Reliance Jio on Friday has announced that all its 4G data vouchers will now offer more data and voice calling benefits to its prepaid users in the country. The company claims to be doing so, as more people are now being forced to work from home or other remote areas where internet availability is never assured.

The revised data vouchers still cost the same but the data usage limit has been increased, as well as the calling time benefit for connecting with other network users.

“Jio has upgraded the benefits of its 4G data vouchers to provide double data and additional non-Jio talktime on these vouchers,” the company mentioned in its statement.