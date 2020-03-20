Reliance Jio Increases Data & Calling Quota With its 4G Vouchers
Reliance Jio on Friday has announced that all its 4G data vouchers will now offer more data and voice calling benefits to its prepaid users in the country. The company claims to be doing so, as more people are now being forced to work from home or other remote areas where internet availability is never assured.
The revised data vouchers still cost the same but the data usage limit has been increased, as well as the calling time benefit for connecting with other network users.
“Jio has upgraded the benefits of its 4G data vouchers to provide double data and additional non-Jio talktime on these vouchers,” the company mentioned in its statement.
The data vouchers start from Rs 11 and goes as high as Rs 101 offering up to 12GB of data now, with up to 1000 minutes of offnet call time also made available. The revised plan details of the vouchers are given below:
You can get these vouchers listed on the MyJio app available for iPhone and Android users. Head over to the recharge section on the app, go to the 4G data vouchers slab and select the plan of your choice. Post exhausting the data limit, users get unlimited access to data but speeds are cut down to 64kbps.
The company hasn’t mentioned if this is a limited period offer or will they be available in the long term as well. But for now, these plans should help in managing your sudden need for more data.
