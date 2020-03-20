Indians Lost Over Rs 228 Crores in Bank Fraud Last Year: Report

The Indian government has reportedly said that over 52,000 cases of bank fraud have been reported up to December 2019. This has resulted in Indian users losing over Rs 228 crore in debit card or netbanking frauds during that period, the government was quoted saying in this ET Tech report.

The worrying bit is the figures have grown since the past12 months by over 60 percent, the report points out. With the country now moving towards mobile as well as physical cards for payments, the chances of frauds increasing in the near future are much higher, as attackers prey on their targets.

This is why it was important for the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to allow reporting fraud cases below Rs 1 lakh which wasn’t available prior to 2017.

Out of the 52,000 cases reported, Maharashtra itself has accounted for 42 percent of the total number of cases reported during the period, the government was quoted saying.