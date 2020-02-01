TecQ: Android AirDrop-Like Feature, New Smartphones & More

Remember Facebook was going to launch a feature that will let users delete their activity history on the platform? That is now rolling out for everybody on mobile.

It’s called the Off-Facebook Activity tool that will let users disconnect their login identity from browsing history, so Facebook won't be able to track which websites its users visit. Talking about the tool, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook, through this blog post said, “Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control.”

Read the full story here.