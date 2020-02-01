TecQ: Android AirDrop-Like Feature, New Smartphones & More
Facebook ‘Clear History’ Feature Rolls Out For Users: How it Works
Remember Facebook was going to launch a feature that will let users delete their activity history on the platform? That is now rolling out for everybody on mobile.
It’s called the Off-Facebook Activity tool that will let users disconnect their login identity from browsing history, so Facebook won't be able to track which websites its users visit. Talking about the tool, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook, through this blog post said, “Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control.”
Redmi Note 8 Pro vs Honor 9x: Which One to Buy Under Rs 15,000?
Xiaomi had a busy 2019 as it launched a slew of smartphones including the Redmi Note 8 Pro. Despite being a phone from 2019, it continues to be one of the people’s preferred option when looking to buy for under Rs 15,000.
But snapping at Xiaomi’s heels is another Chinese player with its latest offering, the Honor 9x which was recently launched in India. Since you’re taking on a heavyweight like Xiaomi, you ought to pack some serious hardware and Honor claims to have done that with the 9X.
Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone & Features Leaked: Here’s What It Gets
Samsung is slated to host its flagship event in February, where the company will be unveiling its new Galaxy S models, and along with that, we expect to see a new flip phone as well.
The model rumoured to be the Galaxy Z flip has been leaked this week, and not only that, but we also have a good idea as to what the phone will offer in terms of features and hardware. The phone is likely to compete with Motorola’s Moto Razr flip phone, which is going to launch in the coming weeks as well.
Here’s How Android’s AirDrop-like File Transfer Feature Works
Android has evolved over the years but if there’s one thing its users would still want is a reliable feature to transfer files between two Android devices. You might say apps like ShareIt service that purpose, but we’re talking about something like Apple’s AirDrop feature that’s worked effectively for iOS users for many years now.
But a new report with a video demo from XDA Developer, suggests Android’s AirDrop-like feature is just around the corner and could be released in the near future.
UK Says ‘Yes’ to China’s Huawei For 5G Network Despite US Pressure
Britain on Tuesday announced that it will allow Chinese telecom giant Huawei to help build the country's next generation of super-fast 5G networks with some restrictions, despite intense pressure from the US to block the firm over security concerns.
The mobile operators in the UK will be able to use Huawei equipment in their 5G networks but the company will be excluded from "security-critical" core areas, according to a statement from the government.
The announcement follows months of public debate in the country over how to respond to concerns raised by the US government about potential national security risks posed by Huawei components.
