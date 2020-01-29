Facebook ‘Clear History’ Feature Rolls Out For Users: How it Works

Remember Facebook was going to launch a feature that will let users delete their activity history on the platform? That is now rolling out for everybody on mobile.

It’s called the Off-Facebook Activity tool that will let users disconnect their login identity from browsing history, so Facebook won't be able to track which websites its users visit. Talking about the tool, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook, through this blog post said, “Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control.”

User will be getting a message box on their Facebook News Feed, asking them to review their privacy settings. “The prompt will show up in your News Feed and direct you to the Privacy Checkup tool, which we recently updated,” Zuckerberg added.