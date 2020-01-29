Facebook ‘Clear History’ Feature Rolls Out For Users: How it Works
Remember Facebook was going to launch a feature that will let users delete their activity history on the platform? That is now rolling out for everybody on mobile.
It’s called the Off-Facebook Activity tool that will let users disconnect their login identity from browsing history, so Facebook won't be able to track which websites its users visit. Talking about the tool, Mark Zuckerberg, CEO, Facebook, through this blog post said, “Off-Facebook Activity marks a new level of transparency and control.”
User will be getting a message box on their Facebook News Feed, asking them to review their privacy settings. “The prompt will show up in your News Feed and direct you to the Privacy Checkup tool, which we recently updated,” Zuckerberg added.
The feature was first introduced back in August last year. Facebook said using this feature, users can see and control the data that other apps and websites share with them.
But how does this feature work, and what steps should be followed to enable this tool?
How to Enable Off-Facebook Activity
- Head over to Settings in your Facebook account
- Scroll down and click on Off-Facebook Activity
- Find the ‘What You Can Do’ section, look for Clear History and click on it
- You can also manage the tool to support tracking for future activities on Facebook
In addition to this, Facebook is also offering the option for its users to get alerts whenever they login to third-party apps using their Facebook account.
“These notifications alert you when you use Facebook Login to sign in to third-party apps to help you stay aware of how your account is being used and edit your settings,” Zuckerberg added.
Facebook’s CEO also claims these features could have impact on its business but he is quick to assert that “giving people control over their data is more important.”
