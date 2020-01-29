Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone & Features Leaked: Here’s What It Gets
Samsung is slated to host its flagship event in February, where the company will be unveiling its new Galaxy S models, and along with that, we expect to see a new flip phone as well.
The model rumoured to be the Galaxy Z flip has been leaked this week, and not only that, we also have a good idea as to what the phone will offer in terms of features and hardware. The phone is likely to compete with Motorola’s Moto Razr flip phone, which is going to launch in the coming weeks as well.
The leak has sourced through reliable tipster Evan Blass through his Twitter account @evleaks, and one can be rest assured of his information going by the history.
As you can see here, the phone’s display extends from the top to the end but unlike the Moto Razr, Samsung continues to use a hinge to connect both the screens.
Another publication called Winfuture has revealed the overall specifications of the Galaxy Z Flip and from the looks of it, Samsung’s giving it everything a high-end phone will offer.
The phone gets a 6.7-inch foldable OLED display with support for 1080 pixels resolution. There’s another screen on the outside which will measure at 1.06-inch and this will also be an OLED panel to get notifications.
It will be powered by Snapdragon 855 Plus processor, which is just one generation older than the recently launched Snapdragon 865. It will be running on Android, which is also the case with the Moto Razr. Galaxy Z Flip will pack three cameras; two on the outside and one inside the flip.
However, Samsung has decided nobody will miss the headphone jack on this flip phone, and you’re mostly going to rely on the USB Type C port to connect the wired audio gear or go wireless altogether.
But the most important question, how much will the new phone from Samsung cost? We’ll have to wait for the launch to know more about that.
