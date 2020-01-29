Samsung Galaxy Z Flip Phone & Features Leaked: Here’s What It Gets

Samsung is slated to host its flagship event in February, where the company will be unveiling its new Galaxy S models, and along with that, we expect to see a new flip phone as well.

The model rumoured to be the Galaxy Z flip has been leaked this week, and not only that, we also have a good idea as to what the phone will offer in terms of features and hardware. The phone is likely to compete with Motorola’s Moto Razr flip phone, which is going to launch in the coming weeks as well.

The leak has sourced through reliable tipster Evan Blass through his Twitter account @evleaks, and one can be rest assured of his information going by the history.