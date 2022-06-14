New USB-C Charger Rule Shows How EU Regulators Make Decisions for the World

A common charger should be less wasteful and cheaper, as well as making consumers’ lives easier – what could possibly be wrong with that? According to Apple, a lot.

The tech company has criticised the plan to standardise, arguing the regulation may hinder future innovation. But the new rules mean it has been forced to add USB-C charging capabilities to its next generation of phones anyway.

This shows the power of the EU to affect the development of markets and industries beyond its borders.