A History of The iPod, as Apple Bids Farewell to The Iconic Music Player

Apple is finally pulling the plug on the iPod touch – the final iteration of its iconic line of portable music players. The device will now only be available while supplies last.

While the original iPod revolutionised the music industry 20 years ago, the product line gradually lost relevance after people began carrying their music with them on their smartphones.

What once used to be Apple's bestselling product – accounting for about 40 percent of the company's revenue – now accounts for only a fraction of its sales.

Here's a brief history of the iPod.