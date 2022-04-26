EU Officials in India: The Russia-Ukraine War Has Necessitated New Partnerships

Our most recent guest, Ursula von der Leyen, President of the European Commission, has done some plain speaking in New Delhi. In her inaugural remarks at the fourth edition of the Raisina Dialogue, organised by the Observer Research Foundation (ORF) and the Ministry of External Affairs, she has not hesitated to publicly hit out at Russia and China on account of the invasion of Ukraine.

Speaking on Monday evening, she spoke of her visit to Bucha, a suburb of Kyiv, where she had seen bodies and mass graves. She attacked Russia for “atrocious” crimes in Ukraine, severe violations of international law, targeting and killing innocent civilians, “redrawing borders by force”, and “subjugating the will of a free people”. As for China, she said it has forged “a seemingly unrestrained pact” with Russia and declared that the friendship between them has “no limits” and that there are “no forbidden areas of cooperation”.