European Lawmakers Demand Uniform USB Ports For Mobile Phones

If the European Union lawmakers have their way, then a future with just a single standard of USB ports for mobile phones and tablets is not far away.

This call was made during a Parliament session on 13 January by the Members of the European Parliament (MEPs), who want the technology manufacturers to develop a common charger for mobile devices, e-readers as well as tablets.

The call from MEPs comes amidst the need to reduce e-waste, as new USB standards mean, old technology becomes obsolete, forcing people to throw them away.

The aspirations of MEPs are in the right order but for manufacturers, it has been a challenge to adhere to a single USB standard, especially when you look at the fragmentation between Android and the iOS ecosystem.