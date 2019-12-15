TecQ: JioFiber, Realme X2 Pro, 3D Printed Shoes And More
TecQ is our weekly round up of the technology stories
1. WhatsApp and Facebook Messenger Will Not Weaken Chat Encryption
There have been demands for WhatsApp to weaken its encryption standards, allowing law enforcement agencies a backdoor to intervene and investigate certain cases.
But Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp in a joint statement with head of Facebook Messenger, has reaffirmed that both the Facebook-owned platforms will not weaken their encryption levels, making sure the privacy of its users and the messages shared between two people remains intact.
Cathcart elucidates, “the core principle behind end-to-end encryption is that only the sender and recipient of a message have the keys to 'unlock' and read what is sent. No one can intercept and read these messages – not us, not governments, not hackers or criminals.”
He also explains that having a "backdoor" access that law enforcement agencies are seeking will be a gift to the criminals.
Read the story here.
2. Free JioFiber Users Now Being Billed For Using the Internet
JioFiber broadband was till now available as a free preview offer for those who had registered for the service, but now the free offer is gradually coming to an end, with users being asked to migrate to a paid plan at the earliest.
The company has listed a slew of plans which customers were asked to pay for, and pretty soon, all JioFiber users will be billed for using the internet service.
This change was first mentioned in an Economic Times report a few weeks back, and we can confirm the same after cross-checking with our sources. Till now, JioFiber users were asked to recharge their existing preview plan for free through the MyJio app, where the prices of the broadband plans were not given.
But that’s changing now, and if you wish to continue using its service, you’ll have to pay a monthly/annual amount to avail it.
Read the story here.
3. Are 3D-Printed Shoes Any Better Than Regular Running Sneakers?
3D-printing technology is growing leaps and bounds with many industries adopting it to make products ranging from cutlery to bionic arms.
As the tech evolves people are finding different ways to implement 3D printing into their manufacturing process and shoe making company Adidas seems to have stumbled upon an effective way of making shoes using 3D printing.
Dubbed the Aplhaedge 4D, the entire sole of these shoes is 3D printed which as the company claims lends that extra bit to the athletes in terms of fit and comfort.
But priced at Rs 27,999 a pair, are they really any better than regular running shoes? Read here to know if they are any different.
4. RBI Says NEFT Money Transfer to be Active 24x7 From 16 December
From 16 December onwards, bank account users in India will be able to make online money transfers via NEFT any time of the day or night. This will make the facility available 24x7, which has till now relied on manual assistance to clear fund transfers between two parties.
The traditional online banking via NEFT has relied on manual interference, checking funds and confirming the details via phone, fax or email.
But the latest change in online banking process will be deployed with the use of Straight Through Processing (STP) mode by the banks. According to the information available, STP ensures the entire payment process, from initiation to settlement, to be free of human intervention.
Read the story here.
5. Redmi K20 Pro vs Realme X2 Pro: The Affordable Flagship Battle
Realme launched its so-called "affordable flagship" phone called the X2 Pro in India a few weeks back, with prices starting from Rs 29,999. This phone goes up against brands like OnePlus as well as Redmi, which has the K20 Pro with similar features on board.
We thought it would be interesting to pit Realme and Redmi, who are looking to appeal to consumers with their power-packed devices, against each other.
We’re still testing out both the devices, especially their camera prowess. Read here for our spec-to-spec comparison between the Realme X2 Pro and Redmi K20 Pro.
