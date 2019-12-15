TecQ: JioFiber, Realme X2 Pro, 3D Printed Shoes And More

There have been demands for WhatsApp to weaken its encryption standards, allowing law enforcement agencies a backdoor to intervene and investigate certain cases.

But Will Cathcart, Head of WhatsApp in a joint statement with head of Facebook Messenger, has reaffirmed that both the Facebook-owned platforms will not weaken their encryption levels, making sure the privacy of its users and the messages shared between two people remains intact.

Cathcart elucidates, “the core principle behind end-to-end encryption is that only the sender and recipient of a message have the keys to 'unlock' and read what is sent. No one can intercept and read these messages – not us, not governments, not hackers or criminals.”

He also explains that having a "backdoor" access that law enforcement agencies are seeking will be a gift to the criminals.

