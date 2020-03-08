TecQ: Yes Bank Crisis, WhatsApp Dark Mode, OTT Users India & More

Major digital services have been affected in the country, as Yes Bank was restricted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from allowing its users to make transactions of large amounts.

That’s not the only thing that has people worried, as Yes Bank is also one of the biggest back-end solution platforms for making UPI payments across popular services like Swiggy and PhonePe as well as online shopping giant Flipkart among others.

Now, PhonePe has updated its users via Twitter that wallet, card services and UPI payments are now available.

