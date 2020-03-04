TRAI’s Cable Tariff Hike Pushes Indians Towards Hotstar & Netflix

Last year’s changes in cable TV tariff for channels by the Telecom Regulatory of India (TRAI) pushed many TV viewers to ditch their cable networks and rely on digital platforms for consuming content.

This has been mentioned in a survey by YouGov where over 1,000 people participated and the data was collected online. The survey says the data represents the adult population in the country.

From the results that are available publicly, it is evident that hiking TV channel prices, confusing the consumer by offering channels in packs or asking them to select individually hasn’t got the desired response from the people.

These points have been repeatedly pointed out by Direct to home (DTH) users across the internet since February last year, but TRAI felt the changes have helped users reduce their monthly TV bills. However, in reality, the process has worked the other way around.