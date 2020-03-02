Govt Allows Airlines to Provide In-Flight Wi-Fi Services Now
Soon, you can access the Internet even when you are on a plane. The government of India on Monday, 2 March, has permitted airlines operating in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services to passengers, according to an official notification.
While taking the delivery of its first Boeing 787-9 aircraft at Everett on last Friday, Vistara CEO Leslie Thng had told reporters that it would be the first airline in India to provide in-flight Wi-Fi services.
Vistara has partnered with Tata group company Nelco for in-flight data services, which are expected to be rolled by the full service carrier shortly. Nearly five years after starting operations, Vistara – a joint venture between Tatas and Singapore Airlines – is also likely to be the first domestic carrier to provide inflight connectivity within India.
Telecom Secretary Anshu Prakash said required spectrum has been allocated for the purpose.
While airlines can offer both voice and data connectivity under the 'Flight and Maritime Connectivity Rules-2018' notified by the government in December 2018, data connectivity is expected to be offered first, Prakash said.
