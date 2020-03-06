Swiggy, PhonePe & Flipkart UPI Payments Hit Amid Yes Bank Crisis
Major digital services have been affected in the country, as Yes Bank was restricted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from allowing its users to make transactions of large amounts.
That’s not the only thing that has people worried, as Yes Bank is also one of the biggest back-end solution platforms for making UPI payments across popular services like Swiggy and PhonePe as well as online shopping giant Flipkart among others.
PhonePe on Thursday confirmed that its services were unavailable as it was going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. This is likely to have been caused by the issues affecting Yes Bank, which resulted in payments made by users getting rejected.
This development was later confirmed by Sameer Nigam, Founder & CEO, PhonePe on Friday, who mentioned his “entire team's been working all night to get services back up and hope to be live in a few hours.”
The National Payment Corporation of India (NPCI) governs UPI payments and its ecosystem in the country, and Yes Bank is listed as one of the prime back-end providers for a lot of digital services.
We have reached out to NPCI, Swiggy, PhonePe and Flipkart and will be updating this story with their responses.
It is worth mentioning that other third-party UPI payment apps like Google Pay, Mi Pay, Amazon Pay and Samsung Pay are not affected and users will be able to make payments without any restrictions. This is because they have multiple banking partners providing back-end payment solution.
(This is a developing story and will be updated)
