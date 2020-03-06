Swiggy, PhonePe & Flipkart UPI Payments Hit Amid Yes Bank Crisis

Major digital services have been affected in the country, as Yes Bank was restricted by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) from allowing its users to make transactions of large amounts.

That’s not the only thing that has people worried, as Yes Bank is also one of the biggest back-end solution platforms for making UPI payments across popular services like Swiggy and PhonePe as well as online shopping giant Flipkart among others.

PhonePe on Thursday confirmed that its services were unavailable as it was going through an unscheduled maintenance activity. This is likely to have been caused by the issues affecting Yes Bank, which resulted in payments made by users getting rejected.