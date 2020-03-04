WhatsApp Brings Dark Mode to Android & iOS — Here’s How it Works

After all this waiting, WhatsApp is finally getting dark mode feature, now available for users on Android and iOS.

The feature is rolling to mobile devices running on Android 9 or later, and iOS 13, and should be reflecting on their phone via the version 2.20.30 on iPhone, and in case you haven’t got the update yet, we’d suggest you wait for a few days.

Dark mode has been available through the beta program on WhatsApp before this, and now, it can be used by everybody across the globe. WhatsApp claims to have tweaked the colour code of its theme, to make it user-friendly.

They’ve even made a video about it.