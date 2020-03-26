Lockdown: Zomato & Swiggy Services Not Allowed in Several States

Online food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato have been asked to shut down operations during the 21-day lockdown in some Indian states according to an ET Tech report. This order has come despite the union government categorising food delivery under the “essential service” category.

Governments in Tamil Nadu, Bihar, Assam, Chattisgarh, and Pondicherry have directed Zomato to halt operations during the lockdown.

The Greater Chennai Corporation, a civic body that controls operation in the capital city of Tamil Nadu tweeted “Only cooked food supply from Swiggy and Zomato are not allowed”.