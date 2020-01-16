Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of Dues from Telcos

The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom service providers.

The recovery of past dues by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore.

A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah did not find merit in the review plea. This decision comes after telecom majors, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, moved the Supreme Court in November seeking review of certain directions passed in its judgement favouring the government on recovering past dues.