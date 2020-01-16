Supreme Court Dismisses Plea Seeking Review of Dues from Telcos
The Supreme Court Thursday dismissed the plea of Telecom majors, including Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, seeking review of certain directions of the Supreme Court on recovery of past dues amounting to Rs 1.47 lakh crore from telecom service providers.
The recovery of past dues by the government was based on adjusted gross revenue (AGR) of about Rs 92,000 crore.
A bench comprising Justices Arun Mishra, S A Nazeer and M R Shah did not find merit in the review plea. This decision comes after telecom majors, Bharti Airtel and Vodafone Idea, moved the Supreme Court in November seeking review of certain directions passed in its judgement favouring the government on recovering past dues.
Airtel has officially shared its disappointment with the judgement, and the telco says it is now evaluating filing a curative petition.
It has also pointed out the latest move in the AGR saga will come as a big jolt to the telecom sector, which is now looking to invest for setting up 5G networks in the country, and was expected to take part in spectrum auctions later this year.
The industry continues to face severe financial stress and the outcome could further erode the viability of the sector as a whole. The industry needs to continue to invest in expanding networks, acquiring spectrum and introducing new technologies like 5G.Airtel statement on Supreme Court judgement
Airtel says, “the money now required to pay punitive interest, penalty and interest on penalty which forms nearly 75 percent of AGR dues,” was ideally going to be used for its core network upgradation.
In an affidavit filed earlier in the top court, the DoT said that Airtel owed Rs 21,682.13 crore as licence fee to the government and dues from Vodafone totalled Rs 19,823.71 crore, while Reliance Communications owed Rs 16,456.47 crore. BSNL owed Rs 2,098.72 crore and MTNL, Rs 2,537.48 crore.
