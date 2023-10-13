Solar Eclipse October 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live Streaming in India

Skywatchers have good news in store this month. We should all gear up to watch an exciting astronomical experience in our skies. As per the latest official details, Solar Eclipse 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, 14 October. Popularly known as the "Ring of Fire", the Solar Eclipse October 2023 will be visible across most parts of America for the first time since 2012. Everyone should get ready to watch the celestial event at the correct time.

One should note that the celestial phenomenon occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, partially covering the Sun and leaving a ring. Solar Eclipse 2023 will also be called the "Ring of Fire" because of the distinguishing shape of the Sun due to the partial blocking by the moon. One should know all the critical updates.