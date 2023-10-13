ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Solar Eclipse October 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live Streaming in India

Solar Eclipse 2023: You can watch the live streaming in India on Saturday, 14 October, at 9 pm IST.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Solar Eclipse October 2023: Date, Time, and How to Watch Live Streaming in India
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Skywatchers have good news in store this month. We should all gear up to watch an exciting astronomical experience in our skies. As per the latest official details, Solar Eclipse 2023 is set to take place on Saturday, 14 October. Popularly known as the "Ring of Fire", the Solar Eclipse October 2023 will be visible across most parts of America for the first time since 2012. Everyone should get ready to watch the celestial event at the correct time.

One should note that the celestial phenomenon occurs when the Moon moves between the Sun and the Earth, partially covering the Sun and leaving a ring. Solar Eclipse 2023 will also be called the "Ring of Fire" because of the distinguishing shape of the Sun due to the partial blocking by the moon. One should know all the critical updates.

Also Read

Solar & Lunar Eclipse Of October 2023 In India: Check Date and Time Here

Solar & Lunar Eclipse Of October 2023 In India: Check Date and Time Here
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Here is everything you should know about the Solar Eclipse October 2023 if you live in India and want to watch it. Keep reading till the end to know all the details about the celestial event.

Solar Eclipse 2023: Date and Time

According to the latest official details, the Solar Eclipse 2023 will not be visible to viewers in India on Saturday, 14 October. People in the Western Hemisphere can watch the eclipse.

The Solar Eclipse will be visible along a small path that crosses the USA from Oregon to Texas. All interested viewers should note that this is the last Annular Solar Eclipse to be visible from the United States until 21 June 2039.

As per the updates announced by NASA, the Solar Eclipse time in Oregon is 9:13 am PDT and it will end in Texas at 12:03 pm CDT.

Also Read

Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: When, Where and How to Watch Live in India Today

Super Blue Moon 2023 Tonight: When, Where and How to Watch Live in India Today
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

While viewing the Solar Eclipse, one should focus on complete safety and use solar filters all the time. You might damage your eyesight if you watch the eclipse directly so follow the safety protocol.

Solar Eclipse October 2023 in India: Live Streaming

Viewers can watch the live streaming of the Solar Eclipse October 2023 in India. One should note that the live streaming will be available on Saturday, 14 October, at 9 pm IST.

You can watch the Solar Eclipse in India via the official Facebook, X and YouTube social media platforms of NASA. One should note that NASA will live stream the celestial event for all the viewers who cannot watch it in their region.

Also Read

Rare Super Blue Moon August 2023: When and How To Watch the Biggest Full Moon?

Rare Super Blue Moon August 2023: When and How To Watch the Biggest Full Moon?

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and tech-news

Topics:  Solar Eclipse   Sun 

Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×