Smartphone Launches in October 2024: OnePlus 13, iQOO 13; Check Full List Here

The month of September has seen a significant number of new smartphone launches. So far, we have witnessed the launch of the iPhone 16 series, Vivo T3 Ultra, and Motorola Razr 50. The trend is only going to continue, with many more flagship phones slated to make their debut in October.

With the festive season fast approaching, smartphone manufacturers are bringing out their best and brightest. From budget-friendly devices to feature-packed smartphones, there is something for everyone this October. Let us check out the list of smartphones that may debut in this month.