Apple iPhone 16 Series Launched: Features, Specifications, Price, Sale, and More

Apple has finally unveiled its latest iPhone models, the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Plus, iPhone 16 Pro, and iPhone 16 Pro Max bringing a range of enhancements and improvements to the standard iPhone 15 lineup. The recently launched iPhone 16 Series will soon be available for sale on Flipkart, Amazon, and Apple stores.
The base model iPhone 16 will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 in India. iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus have been made from aerospace-grade aluminum and will be available in ultramarine, teal, pink, white, and black colors. The Pro models will be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, and a new Desert Titanium color. Let us read more details below.
iPhone 16 Series Launch Date in India
iPhone 16 Series was launched in India and other global markets on 9 September 2024.
iPhone 16 Series Pre-Order in India
iPhone 16 Series will be available for pre-order in India on 13 September at 5:30 pm.
iPhone 16 Series Sale Date in India
iPhone 16 Series will be available for sale in India from 20 September 2024.
iPhone 16 Series Price in India
The iPhone 16 is priced at Rs 79,900 and the iPhone 16 Plus will be available at Rs 89,900. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will be sold in the country at Rs 1,19,900 and 1,44900 respectively.
iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus: Features and Specifications
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus feature a 6.1-inch display and 6.7 inch display respectively with a maximum brightness of 2000nits in dark environments and a minimum brightness of 1nit. The new Action Button on the standard models allows users to quickly access features such as recording voice memos, identifying songs, or translating phrases. The button can also be customized with shortcuts or even used for in-app functionality, such as locking or unlocking a car via the FordPass app.
To complement the camera control, Apple has also added a new camera control feature that allows users to adjust settings by sliding a finger on the screen. This feature is located on the right side of the screen below the on/off switch, requiring a single click to open the camera. A second click captures a photo, and then holding it will start recording a video. The new camera control also supports advanced touch gestures, which allow users to distinguish between a full click and a lighter press.
The iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are powered by Apple's latest A18 chipset, which uses second-generation 3nm technology. The A18 chip consists of 6-core CPU and four efficiency cores, and it offers up to 30 percent faster performance than the A16 Bionic in the iPhone 15. The chip also provides 17 percent more system memory bandwidth.
For photography, the iPhone 16 offers a 48-megapixel main camera that combines 48MP and 12MP photos into a clearer 24MP image. The camera also offers a two-person telephoto zoom option with the mid sensor, ensuring that you can still capture sharp photos even in low-light conditions. The iPhone 16 Plus camera also has a larger aperture and bigger pixels, letting in 2.6x more light for brighter, sharper photos. The camera can shoot 4K60 video with Dolby Vision HDR.
The iPhone 16 offers the equivalent of four camera lenses in one phone. It also has a 2x telephoto zoom option. Apple Intelligence, a new AI-powered feature available in iPhone 16 and Plus, can understand and generate languages, images, and more. Apple promises that data is never stored or shared, thanks to its private cloud computing and verifiable privacy promises.
iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max: Features and Specifications
The iPhone 16 Pro series is now available in a new gold color and features a camera control button. The iPhone 16 Pro and Max have a 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch screen, respectively, and both models have thinner borders. The Pro models also feature a 120Hz ProMotion display. The iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max are powered by the A18 Pro chipset, which is built on a second-generation 3nm transistor.
The A18 Pro chip supports a 6-core GPU and 2 performance cores and 4 efficiency cores, which deliver up to 15 percent faster performance than the A17 Pro chip while using 20 percent less power. The A18 Pro chip also offers next-generation machine learning accelerators, faster USB 3 speeds, and ProRes video recording support.
The triple rear camera system on the iPhone 16 Pro models has been upgraded. The camera system now features a second-generation quad-pixel sensor, which enables 0 shutter lag in 48MP ProRAW and HEIF photos. It also supports 4K120 video capture. Both models also feature a 12MP sensor with a 5x telephoto lens with a 120mm focal length.
The iPhone 16 Pro series offers several new audio features, including Spatial Audio capture during video recording. The feature uses machine learning to separate background sounds from speech. The In-frame mix feature, on the other hand, isolates the voice of the person on camera, creating a studio-like recording effect. The company has not revealed the exact battery size of the iPhone 16 Pro Max, but it states that the device offers the best battery life ever on an iPhone.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).