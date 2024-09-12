Vivo T3 Ultra Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale Date

Tech giant Vivo has finally launched its new smartphone T3 Ultra 5G in India. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has received an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.
The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can render up to 1.07 billion colors.
The phone supports 80-watt fast charging and features a 5500mAh battery. Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra 5G has achieved a score exceeding 16,00,000 on Antutu. Let us read more details below.
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Launch Date in India
Vivo T3 Ultra was launched in India today on 12 September 2024.
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Price in India
The Vivo T3 Ultra comes in three storage variants. The base model, priced at Rs 31,999, offers 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. For Rs 33,999, you can get the 8GB RAM + 256GB storage version, while the top-tier 12GB RAM + 256GB storage option is available for Rs 35,999.
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G Sale Date in India
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G will go on sale in India starting 19 September 2024 at 7 pm IST. Users can purchase the handset from Vivo's official website and authorized retail outlets.
Vivo T3 Ultra 5G: Key Features and Specifications
A 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260) and 120Hz refresh rate.
Powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage.
5500mAh battery with 80-watt fast charging support.
Available in two color variants, including Forest Green and Lunar Grey.
The camera system includes a 50MP Sony IMX921 primary sensor with optical image stabilization and an 8MP ultrawide lens on the rear side. A 50MP front shooter is available for selfies and video calls.
The handset runs on Funtouch OS 14, which is based on Android 14.
The phone flaunts an Aura Ring Light as the company's signature.
AI-driven photo features like AI Eraser and AI Photo Enhance.
(Disclaimer: Parts of this article were generated by AI and published after the content was editorially modified and verified by a human based on their own judgement and expertise. The Quint does not publish AI-generated content without direct human involvement and oversight).