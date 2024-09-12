Vivo T3 Ultra Launched in India: Features, Specifications, Price, and Sale Date

Tech giant Vivo has finally launched its new smartphone T3 Ultra 5G in India. The handset is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 9200+ chip paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It has received an IP68 rating for dust and water protection.

The Vivo T3 Ultra 5G smartphone features a 6.78-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with a resolution of 1.5K (2800 x 1260). It supports a 120Hz refresh rate and can render up to 1.07 billion colors.

The phone supports 80-watt fast charging and features a 5500mAh battery. Vivo claims that the T3 Ultra 5G has achieved a score exceeding 16,00,000 on Antutu. Let us read more details below.