OnePlus 13 Tipped to Launch in October: Expected Features and Specifications

The OnePlus 12 was launched globally early this year, but its successor, the OnePlus 13 might arrive in October 2024. This is according to a reliable tipster named Digital Chat Station, who claims that the OnePlus 13 is tentatively scheduled to go official by the end of October or the beginning of November this year.

If this information is accurate, the OnePlus 13 will be one of the first devices powered by the Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chip, which is expected to be announced at the Snapdragon Summit in Hawaii in early October. The OnePlus 12 came with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, so the OnePlus 13 would represent a significant upgrade in terms of processing power. Let us read the details below.