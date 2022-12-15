OnePlus Community Sale 2022 is Live, Details on the Discounts Here

Interested buyers looking to buy the OnePlus 10T at an instant discount of Rs 5,000 from the official website of the OnePlus India website, the OnePlus store app, offline stores, and Amazon.

After the discount, the customers can get the OnePlus 10T at Rs 44,999 though the original price is Rs 49,999 for the base 8GB RAM+128GB variant. Customers carrying ICICI bank credit cards, debit card EMI options, and using net banking can get a discount. Customers will get the OnePlus 10 Pro at a discount of Rs 6,000 for ICICI bank credit cards, etc. The offer is valid from 13 December to 25 December 2022.

Also, customers who own OnePlus and Apple devices can get an exchange bonus of up to Rs 10,000 for the new device.