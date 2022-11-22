OnePlus Nord N20 SE Unofficially Listed for Sale in India: Know Latest Details
OnePlus Nord N20 SE: The device is unofficially listed for sale in India via Amazon India and Flipkart.
OnePlus Nord N20 SE made its debut in select markets in August 2022. Without any official launch announcements from the company, the Nord series smartphone was silently listed for sale on Amazon India and Flipkart. Interested buyers in India can take a look at the OnePlus Nord N20 SE on popular e-commerce platforms. However, it is better to wait for announcements before investing in the smartphone on Amazon India and Flipkart.
Buyers can purchase OnePlus Nord N20 SE once the company officially launches it in India. E-commerce platforms Amazon India and Flipkart also mentioned the specifications and price of the brand-new smartphone that was recently launched in select markets. You can take a look at the specification details of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE online.
Here are the specifications and price of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE that is listed by Amazon India and Flipkart. You must take a look at the details if you are interested to buy the brand-new smartphone that was silently listed for sale in India.
OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Listed Price in India
Amazon India and Flipkart have officially listed the OnePlus Nord N20 SEa 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant with different price tags.
On Amazon India, the smartphone was priced at Rs 14,588. It is important to note that the OnePlus Nord N20 SE smartphone is not available anymore.
On Flipkart, the smartphone is available at Rs. 14,799. Viewers could see a single Celestial Black shade of the OnePlus Nord N20 SE on Amazon and an additional Oasis Blue colour option is available on Flipkart.
Since the device is being listed unofficially in the country, there is no warranty or after-sale service so be careful if you plan to buy.
OnePlus Nord N20 SE: Listed Specifications
According to the unofficial listing, the OnePlus Nord N20 SE operates on Android 12-based OxygenOS 12. It also sports a 6.56-inch HD+ display. The device is said to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage.
Every buyer in India should note that these listings on Amazon India and Flipkart are unofficial. It is best to wait for the company to officially launch the OnePlus Nord N20 SE in India and then buy the device.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from tech-and-auto and gadgets
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.