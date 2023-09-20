ADVERTISEMENT
Jio AirFiber Launched in India: Price, Speed, Plans, List of Cities, and Booking

Jio AirFiber has arrived in India. Check all the details here.

Reliance Jio has launched its portable wireless internet device Jio AirFiber in India on the auspicious occasion of  Ganesh Chaturthi. The announcement about the arrival of Jio AirFiber in the country was made by the Reliance Industries chairperson Mukesh Ambani during the annual general meeting (AGM) 2023.

"Jio AirFiber is designed to be a straightforward plug-and-play solution, making it more user-friendly and accessible to customers. In contrast, Jio Fiber typically necessitates professional installation", said Akash Ambani, Chairman of Reliance Jio Infocomm Ltd during the AGM.

Jio AirFiber is a fixed wireless access (FWA) device that provides high speed internet in buildings and other locations, and has been specifically designed for offices and homes.

Jio AirFiber is a portable device with a plug and play solution, and does not require professional installation. It provides almost 1.5 Gbps of internet speed via true 5G to users for uninterrupted internet services.

Jio AirFiber Launch Date in India

Jio AirFiber was launched in India on Tuesday, 19 September 2023.

In Which Cities Jio AirFiber has Been Launched?

In India, Jio AirFiber has been launched in 8 cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Pune, Hyderabad, Bengaluru, and Chennai.

Jio AirFiber Starting Price, Plans, Features, and Benefits

The starting price of Jio AirFiber is Rs 599. Currently, Jio AirFiber is available with three AirFiber plans and three AirFiber Max plans.

AirFiber Plans include the following:

Rs 599 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 30 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, and 550+ digital channels.

Rs 899 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 100 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, and 550+ digital channels.

Rs 1199 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 100 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, 550+ digital channels, and a free subscription to JioCinema Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

AirFiber Max Plans include the following:

Rs 1499 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 300 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, 550+ digital channels, and a free subscription to JioCinema Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Rs 2499 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 500 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, 550+ digital channels, and a free subscription to JioCinema Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Rs 3999 Plan: This plan offers unlimited data at an internet speed of 1000 Mbps, 14 streaming applications, 550+ digital channels, and a free subscription to JioCinema Premium, Netflix, and Amazon Prime.

Jio AirFiber Online Booking

To book Jio AirFiber online, follow the below steps.

  • Visit the official website, jio.com.

  • Click on the link for Booking of Jio AirFiber.

  • Complete all the registration steps.

  • Once the registration is complete, you will receive a confirmation message.

  • Then the Jio AirFiber services will be delivered to your home at the earliest.

Jio AirFiber Booking on Mobile and WhatsApp

To book your Jio AirFiber on mobile and WhatsApp, give a missed call to 60008-60008. You will receive all the information on SMS and WhatsApp. Follow the steps mentioned in the messages to book your device.

