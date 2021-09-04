How to Transfer Whatsapp Chat History From iPhone to Android Device

Facebook owned messing platform WhatsApp on Thursday, 2 September, rolled out a new feature that allows the users to transfer their WhatsApp history from iOS to Android.

WhatsApp on its official blog said that chat history transfer was one of the most requested features from its users. "We’re excited to start rolling out the ability to move your WhatsApp history from iOS to Android. This happens without your messages being sent to WhatsApp in the process and includes voice messages, photos, and videos," it added.