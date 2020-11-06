Here’s How You Can Stop Google & Facebook From ‘Spying’ On You

Google and Facebook. Two of the biggest names of the tech world. Both have played a pivotal role in shaping the Internet we see today but that utopian cyberspace is falling apart as it is now showing us its ugly side – the more manipulative side of these companies.

Ironic, right?

There have been numerous reports in the past that have criticised these companies of spying on and tracking its users. Technically, these platforms do track your activities – the ones that we know about, and you, as a user, allow to happen.