Google 25th Birthday: Search Engine Celebrates Its Birthday With a Fun Doodle

It further added, “Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful…Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together.”

Google's history goes back to the late 90s when two doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met while pursuing Stanford University's computer science program and they discovered their common passion and a shared vision to enhance the accessibility of the World Wide Web. Thus they both worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms and crafted a prototype for a better search engine. The project made its progress and they relocated their operation to Google's first office which was a rented garage. Google Inc. was officially founded on September 27, 1998.

The history of the doodle dates back to 1998 - a month before Google was founded and the very first doodle was on the long-running “Burning Man” event in Black Rock City, Nevada.