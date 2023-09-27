Google 25th Birthday: Search Engine Celebrates Its Birthday With a Fun Doodle

Google is one of the most popular search engines in the world and it has completed its 25 years today, on Wednesday, 27 September 2023. Google is celebrating its birthday with a doodle that's quirky and fun. The Google doodle is a GIF that turns ‘Google’ into ‘G25gle’ - marking the 25 years of the company and it also has a message for its users- "Thank you for searching with us throughout the years." Once you click on the logo, you can see confetti on the home page.
The Google blog on its 25th birthday reads, “Today’s Doodle celebrates Google’s 25th year. And while here at Google we’re oriented towards the future, birthdays can also be a time to reflect. Let’s take a walk down memory lane to learn how we were born 25 years ago."
It further added, “Much has changed since 1998 — including our logo as seen in today’s Doodle — but the mission has remained the same: to organize the world’s information and make it universally accessible and useful…Thank you for evolving with us over the past 25 years. We can’t wait to see where the future takes us, together.”
Google's history goes back to the late 90s when two doctoral students Sergey Brin and Larry Page met while pursuing Stanford University's computer science program and they discovered their common passion and a shared vision to enhance the accessibility of the World Wide Web. Thus they both worked tirelessly from their dorm rooms and crafted a prototype for a better search engine. The project made its progress and they relocated their operation to Google's first office which was a rented garage. Google Inc. was officially founded on September 27, 1998.
The history of the doodle dates back to 1998 - a month before Google was founded and the very first doodle was on the long-running “Burning Man” event in Black Rock City, Nevada.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)