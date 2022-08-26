ADVERTISEMENT

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 26 August 2022: How To Earn Free Rewards

Here's the list of Garena Free Fire codes for Friday, 26 August 2022.

Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes Today, 26 August 2022: How To Earn Free Rewards
The web-based battle royale game, Garena Free Fire (FF), has updated the new redeem codes for Friday, 26 August 2022, on its official redemption website. Players must know that the codes are 12-digit alphanumeric codes and can be used to earn different kinds of rewards like royale vouchers, diamond hack, emotes, characters, skins for in-game weapons, and many more.

The popular battle royale game, Garena FF, is one of the most downloaded and highly rated games on the Google Play Store. The game updates new codes everyday so that players can claim and use them to complete difficult game levels.

List of Garena Free Fire Redeem Codes for Friday, 26 August 2022

The following is the list of Garena Free Fire redeem codes for Friday, 26 August 2022:

  • FIIF-GI8E-O49F

  • FV5B NJ45 IT8U

  • F4N5 K6LY OU9I

  • FH2G YFDH E34G

  • F7YG T1BE 456Y

  • FJBH VFS4 TY23

  • F87G YF3D GE6B

  • F5J6 YUH7 6GVT

  • FBJY-RY56-MLOT

  • FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

  • PQR3-BKUI-7LT7

  • FSDR-FKUI-YVGR

  • FBTU-6BFY-TBT7

  • FBJU-T6RF-T1RT

  • FBTU-6JKI-E8E7

  • FLU8-HG8R-BHT4

  • HTY3-RIFG-OR3F

  • FBJY-RY56-MLOT

  • FJO9-4TAS-D3FT

  • YXY3-EGTL-HGJX

  • ST5K-JCRF-VBHT

  • S5JT-UGVJ-Y5Y4

  • X99T-K56X-DJ4X

  • FF11-NJN5-YS3E

  • FF9M-J31C-XKRG

The rewards unlocked through Garena Free Fire codes are generally difficult to find in the game. All the players must check the expiry of the codes before redeeming them. Invalid or expired codes cannot be redeemed.

How To Redeem the FF Codes To Win Exciting Rewards?

Players who are new to the game or do not know how to obtain the codes and redeem them to unlock rewards must follow the steps below:

1. Visit the official Garena Free Fire (FF) redemption website – reward.ff.garena.com.

2. Log in with any of your registered accounts on Gmail, Facebook, Apple, Huawei, VK, or Twitter. A list of codes will be displayed on the computer screen.

3. Copy and paste each 12-digit alphanumeric code (one at a time) into the dialogue box.

4. Hit the 'Ok' option.

5. The rewards will be revealed and will appear in your game's inbox from where you can use them whenever you want.

Garena Free Fire is banned in India but players can play Garena Free Fire Max which is an alternative to the FF game with better graphics and user-experience.

