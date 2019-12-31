Shaping The Future Of Smartphones & Challenges That Lie Ahead

In the last ten years, we’ve seen smartphone technology growing leaps and bounds with new innovations hitting the market almost every quarter. That leaves us wondering as to what the future of smartphones will be like.

Ever since the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Fold, Huawei showcasing its Mate X, and the Moto Razr, many futurologists and industry experts tout foldable tech to be the future.

But as much as foldable tech sounds exciting there are a lot of challenges that stakeholders have to face in order to adopt and sustain foldable technology. Here’s what industry experts have to say about those challenges and opportunities.