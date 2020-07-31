As Facebook Revenue Soars in Q2, Google Parent Alphabet Struggles 

Facing ad boycott over its inaction to remove hate speech, Facebook shares surged over 7 percent after the social network reported net income of $5.18 billion as revenue jumped 11 percent to $18.69 billion from $16.89 billion a year ago.

On the other hand, things were gloomy for Google’s parent company Alphabet as it saw its revenue declining for the first time to $38.3 billion (down 1.7 percent from the year-ago period) in the quarter that ended June 30.

The company reported a net income of $6.96 billion in Q2 as Alphabet’s shares were up less than 1 percent after the report came out.