Elon Musk Said Tesla Might Have to Mine Its Own Lithium: Here’s Why

The element lithium is indispensable to lithium-ion batteries which power most electric vehicles today. It is used in the positive electrode (cathode) of the battery.

But, since late 2020, lithium prices have been rising rapidly. In the past year Chinese lithium carbonate – the compound usually used to make EV batteries – gained almost 500 percent, reaching a record $78,000 per tonne this month.

Or, as Elon puts it, “Price of lithium has gone to insane levels!”

The Tesla CEO also indicated that the company “might actually have to get into the mining and refining directly at scale, unless costs improve.”