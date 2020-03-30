Delhi Police Releases List of Dangerous Coronavirus Websites
Delhi Police's Cyber Crime unit on Wednesday shared a list of coronavirus-related websites that it considers "potentially dangerous domains'. The Cyber Crime department tweeted the list containing 13 different URLs and cautioned users to not open these links.
List of websites
- coronavirusstatus[.]space
- coronavirus-map[.]com
- blogcoronacl.canalcero[.]digital
- coronavirus[.]zone
- coronavirus-realtime[.]com
- coronavirus[.]app
- Bgvfr.coronavirusaware[.]xyz
- coronavirusaware[.]xyz
- corona-virus[.]healthcare
- survivecoronavirus[.]org
- vaccine-coronavirus[.]com
- coronavirus[.]cc
- bestcoronavirusprotect[.]tk
- Coronavirusupdate[.]tk
The tweet, however, did not give any more details about these websites and the possible threats. Although, it can be said that these can infect malware on your systems or snoop personal data. So, it's best to not risk it and refrain from opening them.
Cyber scams and phishing activities are on the rise as more people are staying at home and working remotely. Cybercriminals and hackers are repeatedly trying to scam users into giving up their personal data. We recently did a story on how you can keep yourself safe from such fraudulent activities online.
With a rise in malicious apps and websites, you should proceed online with caution.
We'll get through this! Meanwhile, here's all you need to know about the Coronavirus outbreak to keep yourself safe, informed, and updated.
