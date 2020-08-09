‘A Poison Chalice’: Bill Gates Wary of Microsoft-TikTok Deal

Microsoft co-founder and philanthropist Bill Gates in a recent interview with Wired called the potential TikTok-Microsoft deal a poisoned chalice. Gates added that acquiring parts of TikTok won’t be easy.

“Who knows what’s going to happen with that deal. But yes, it’s a poison chalice,” he said.

He also commented on how it’s not simple being a big player in the social media game and that Microsoft will have to contend with and a new approach towards content moderation.