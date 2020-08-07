Trump Bans Transactions With TikTok’s Chinese Owner ByteDance

Addressing the “threat” posed by TikTok, Trump’s order said beginning in 45 days, any transaction subject to US jurisdiction with ByteDance is prohibited, reported Reuters.

The video-sharing platform has come under fire from Trump’s administration over national security issues because the app’s technology is owned by ByteDance, a Chinese company.

This comes amid reports that Microsoft is planning to buy the TikTok operations in North America, Australia and New Zealand for a "reported figure of $50 billion".