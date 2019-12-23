Apple is Giving Rewards Up to Rs 10 Crore For Finding Bugs in iOS

The iPhone maker has opened its previously-closed bug bounty programme for all security researchers wherein it will pay lucrative amount to those who find and report them to Apple Product Security, depending on the flaw discovered.

The maximum payouts range between $100,000 (Rs 71.1 lakh approx) to $1 million (Rs 10 crore approx).

Apple has also defined the bounty categories which include bugs in the iCloud, device attacks via physical access, network attacks with user interaction among others.

Until today, Apple ran an invitation-based bug bounty program for selected security researchers only and was accepting only iOS security bugs, ZDNet reported.