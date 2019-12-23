Apple is Giving Rewards Up to Rs 10 Crore For Finding Bugs in iOS
The iPhone maker has opened its previously-closed bug bounty programme for all security researchers wherein it will pay lucrative amount to those who find and report them to Apple Product Security, depending on the flaw discovered.
The maximum payouts range between $100,000 (Rs 71.1 lakh approx) to $1 million (Rs 10 crore approx).
Apple has also defined the bounty categories which include bugs in the iCloud, device attacks via physical access, network attacks with user interaction among others.
Until today, Apple ran an invitation-based bug bounty program for selected security researchers only and was accepting only iOS security bugs, ZDNet reported.
Earlier this year, the iPhone maker offered special iPhones specifically for security researchers at the Black Hat security conference in Las Vegas.
Apple had launched its security bounty programme in 2016 and offered researchers up to $200,000 (Rs 1.42 crore) to find and report vulnerabilities in the system. It is pertinent to note that Apple's rival and tech giant Google also has a similar bounty scheme wherein it offers rewards for researchers and hackers.
The search giant had also announced rewards up to $1 million (Rs 10 crore approx.) to security researchers who can find a unique bug in its Pixel series of smartphones that may compromise users' data.
In addition to this, a 50 percent bonus was also promised if a security researcher was able to find an exploit on "specific developer preview versions of Android", giving the researcher a total prize money of $1.5 million (Rs 10.5 crore approx.).
