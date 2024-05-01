Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 To Start on 2 May: Know Discounts and Deals Here

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is set to begin soon. Interested buyers should take note of the latest details if they want to take advantage of the sale. The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will witness massive price drops and exceptional deals on a varied range of electronics, including laptops, air conditioners, refrigerators, air coolers, washing machines, televisions, etc. You can take note of the discounts and offers before planning to purchase any electronic device.
It is time to upgrade your home appliances. You can get an update for all your electronic appliances during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. According to the latest official details, the Amazon Great Summer Sale will start on 2 May. Prime members will get early access to the sale. One should go through the offers and then purchase the devices.
Here are all the discounts, offers, and deals you should know about the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. Know the sale dates and other important announcements by the popular e-commerce platform.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Dates and Discounts
While the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 is set to start on 2 May, Prime early access will begin at 12 am, midnight. For others, the sale will start at 12 pm on Thursday.
During the upcoming sale, buyers can avail of considerable discounts, bundle offers, and bank deals on the best electronics at the cheapest price. The Amazon Great Summer Sale motto for this year is "big savings for everyone".
Buyers can avail 10 percent extra discount on credit/debit cards and EMI with partners like ICICI Bank, Bank of Baroda, and OneCard. Interested buyers can save up to 45% on 40 lakh+ products with Amazon coupons.
One can also earn cashback rewards of up to ₹5,000 by purchasing items during the sale. Amazon is bringing the option to pre-book across categories including electronics, TVs appliances, and more.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Offers on Electronics
According to the latest details, deals on mobiles and accessories will begin at Rs 5,499 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. For Alexa and Fire TV, the price starts at ₹2,599. For TVs and appliances, deals begin at Rs 6,999.
Headphones and smartwatches will be available at Rs 199. These are some of the discounts and offers we know for now. You will get to know the exact prices and offers once the sale starts on the scheduled date so stay alert.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)