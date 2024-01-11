Join Us On:
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 To Start on 13 January: Discounts and Offers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: SBI bank card holders can get an instant 10 percent discount on products.

Raajwrita Dutta
Published
Tech News
2 min read
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is scheduled to start on 13 January. The company announced the sale date on Wednesday for interested buyers. The annual sale event that happens before Republic Day will allow Prime subscribers to take advantage of deals and discounts on various products. It is important to note that customers can also avail of an additional instant discount on specific bank card transactions during the Republic Day sale on the e-commerce platform. Buyers should stay alert.

While the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is set to begin on 13 January, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will start on 14 January. According to the details shared by the e-commerce platform recently, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin at 12 pm IST on the scheduled date. Interested buyers must note the sale date and time.

If you have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can take advantage of the same deals 12 hours earlier. The subscription also provides you access to free one-day and two-day shipping on several products on the e-commerce platform.

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024: Important Discounts

According to the latest details available online, Amazon is ready to offer several discounts on consumer electronics and other products during the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024.

Customers can avail of an extra 10 percent discount if they use their SBI Bank credit card. The landing page for the upcoming Amazon Great Republic Day sale states that smartphones and accessories will be available with discounts of up to 40 percent.

Meanwhile, customers who wish to buy laptops, tablets, smartwatches, and other accessories can purchase these products with up to 75 percent off, according to the details announced by Amazon.

Similarly, smart TVs, and home appliances including washing machines, refrigerators, and air conditioners can also be bought with discounts of up to 65 percent during the Republic Day sale on the platform.

Amazon also mentioned that customers can exchange eligible older devices and appliances to further decrease the cost of these products. You can take a look at the exact prices and discounts on different products once the sale begins.

Stay alert and keep a close eye on the official website of Amazon to know more about the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 which is scheduled to start soon.

Topics:  Amazon   Republic Day 

