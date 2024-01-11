Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 To Start on 13 January: Discounts and Offers

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is scheduled to start on 13 January. The company announced the sale date on Wednesday for interested buyers. The annual sale event that happens before Republic Day will allow Prime subscribers to take advantage of deals and discounts on various products. It is important to note that customers can also avail of an additional instant discount on specific bank card transactions during the Republic Day sale on the e-commerce platform. Buyers should stay alert.

While the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2024 is set to begin on 13 January, the Flipkart Republic Day Sale will start on 14 January. According to the details shared by the e-commerce platform recently, the Amazon Great Republic Day Sale will begin at 12 pm IST on the scheduled date. Interested buyers must note the sale date and time.