March 2024 Releases: New Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Get ready to be entertained with the upcoming movies and shows in March 2024 on OTT Platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The list includes the new episodes of already streaming shows, animated movies, thrillers, and content on serious social issues. For adventure lovers also this month includes a wide range of movies and shows. Netflix has a long list of releases for the third month of the year.
A large number of movies and shows are releasing on the first day of March and we are here with yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiere soon.
What is coming to Netflix in March 2024?
1 March 2024
21 Bridges (2019)
Aníkúlápó: Rise of the Spectre Season 1 – Netflix Original Series
A Madea Family Funeral (2019)
Beverly Hills Ninja (1997)
Bonnie & Clyde (1967)
Devil in a Blue Dress (1995)
Dragon Quest: The Adventure of Dai (2020)
Dumb and Dumber (1994)
Fear (1996)
Furies Season 1 – Netflix Original Series
Godzilla (2014)
Love & Basketball (2000) – Sports rom-com movie
Maamla Legal Hai Season 1 – Netflix Original Series
My Little Pony: Tell Your Tale Season 2
My Name is Loh Kiwan (2024) Netflix Original – K-Drama
Out of Africa (1985)
Shake, Rattle & Roll Extreme (2023)
Spaceman (2024) – Netflix Original
Somebody Feed Phil Season 7 – Netflix Original Series
Step Brothers (2008)
The Amazing Spider-Man
The Amazing Spider-Man 2
The Disaster Artist (2017)
The Gift (2015)
The Great Debaters (2007)
The Jamie Foxx Show Seasons 1 to 5
Think Like a Man (2012)
Think Like a Man Too (2014)
Wanderlust (2012)
Vampires (1998)
Voyagers (2021)
Yesterday (2019)
3 March 2024
The Netflix Slam (2024) – Netflix Original Live Event
4 March 2024
Hot Wheels – Let’s Race Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original
The Resident Season 1 to 6
5 March 2024
The Program: Cons, Cults and Kidnapping (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary
Hannah Gadsby: Gender Agenda (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy
6 March 2024
Full Swing Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary
SuperSex Season 1(2024) – Netflix Original Series
7 March 2024
The Gentleman Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Pokeman Horizons: The Series Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original
I am Woman (2019) – Romance Movie
The Signal (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Thomas & Friends: All Engines Go Season 3
8 March 2024
Damsel (2024) – Netflix Original Film
Blown Away Season 4 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
9 March 2024
Queen of Tears Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
10 March 2024
Eye Love You Season 1 – Japanese Drama Series
11 March 2024
Young Royals Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
CoComelon Season 10
12 March 2024
Turning Point: The Bomb and the Cold War (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary
Steve Trevino: Simple Man (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy
Miraculous: Tales of Ladybug & Cat Nour Season 6 (2024)
13 March 2024
Bandidos Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
14 March 2024
Art of Love (2024) – Netflix Original Film
GIRLS5EVA Season 1 & 2
GIRLS5EVA Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
24 Hours with Gaspar (2024) – Netflix Original Film
Red Ollero: Mabuhay Is A Lie (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy
Tyson’s Run (2022)
15 March 2024
Chicken Nugget Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Iron Reign
Irish Wish (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Cat and Dog (2024)
Murder Mubarak (2024) – Netflix Original Hindi Film
The Guv’nor (2016)
The Outreau Case: A French Nightmare (2024) – Netflix Original Documentary
18 March 2024
Love & Hip Hop: New York Season 1 & 2
Vida the Vet Season 1 – Animated Series
Young Royals Season 3 – Netflix Original Series (Season Finale)
19 March 2024
Physical 100 Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Brian Simpson: Live from the Mothership (2024) – Netflix Original Comedy
Forever Queens Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
21 March 2024
3 Body Problems Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
22 March 2024
The Casagrandes Movie (2024) – Netflix Original Family
Buying Beverly Hills Season 2 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Shirley (2024) – Netflix Original Film
El paseo 7 (2023)
On the Line (2022)
25 March 2024
Gabby’s Dollhouse (2024) – Netflix Original
27 March 2024
The Believers Season 1 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Rest In Peace (2024) – Netflix Original Film
Bad Exorcist: Easter (2024) – Netflix Original
Testament: The Story of Moses (2024)– Netflix Original Documentary
The Corners Season 1 to 5 – Sitcom
29 March 2024
The Beautiful Game (2024) – Netflix Original Film
The Wages of Fear (2024) – Netflix Original Film
Is It Cake? Season 3 (2024) – Netflix Original Series
Heart of Hunter (2024) – Netflix Original Film
30 March 2024
Vikings Season 1 to 6
31 March 2024
Martin Season 1 to 5
The Hunger Games (2012)
The Hunger Games: Catching Fire (2013)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 1 (2014)
The Hunger Games: Mockingjay Part 2 (2015)
Kill Bill: Vol 1 & Vol 2 (2003 & 2004)
Movies and Shows On Amazon Prime In March 2024
1 March 2024
A Fistful of Dynamite
Angela's Ashes
At First Sight
Back to School
Batman (1989)
Batman Returns
Bio-Dome
Blackfish
Bring It On
Bring It On: All Or Nothing
Bring It On: Fight to the Finish
Bull Durham
Bulletproof Monk
Cadillac Man
Catwoman
Desperately Seeking Susan
Duel at Diablo
Field of Dreams
Friday Night Lights
God's Not Dead
Gone Baby Gone
Guns of The Magnificent Seven
How High
How High 2
How to Train Your Dragon
I Saw the Devil
Kicking & Screaming
Land of the Lost
Lawman
Lions for Lambs
Minnie And Moskowitz
Nowitzki: The Perfect Shot
Paul Blart: Mall Cop
Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2
Pet Sematary (1989)
Premonition
RBG
Return to Me
Road House (1989)
Road to Perdition
Rob Roy
Running Scared
Safe House
Seabiscuit
Sleepy Hollow
Species: The Awakening
Super 8
Take Shelter
The Barefoot Contessa
The Brady Bunch Movie
The Break-Up
The Divergent Series: Allegiant
The Divergent Series: Insurgent
The Great Escape
The Last Waltz
The Long Riders
The Madness of King George
The Magnificent Seven Ride
The Purple Rose of Cairo
Texas Chainsaw Massacre 2
The Untouchables
The Warriors
This Is The End
Vanilla Sky
Waterworld
What Lies Beneath
Lyla in the Loop S1
3 March 2024
Paranormal Activity: The Ghost Dimension
5 March 2024
Five Nights at Freddy's
7 March 2024
Divergent
Marlowe
Ricky Stanicky
12 March 2024
My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3
14 March 2024
Frida
Invincible S2, Part 2
17 March 2024
The Captive
Please Don't Destroy: The Treasure of Foggy Mountain
19 March 2024
The LEGO Batman Movie)
Dinner Party Diaries with José Andrés
21 March 2024
Road House (2024)
23 March 2024
Wrath of Man
26 March 2024
Minions: The Rise of Gru
Tig Notaro: Hello Again
28 March 2024
American Rust: Broken Justice
The Baxters
Hope On the Street
29 March 2024
Battle Royale
31 March 2024
The Imitation Game
Shows and Movies On Disney Plus Hotstar In March 2024
1 March 2024
Morbius
5 March 2024
Queens - All Episodes Streaming
6 March 2024
Kiff (S1, 4 episodes)
Life Below Zero: Port Protection Alaska (S7, 10 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 305 "The Return"
8 March 2024
Cinderella (2015)
9 March 2024
NHL Big City Greens Classic - Livestream at 12:00pm PT / 3:00pm ET
13 March 2024
Morphle (Shorts) (S1, 14 episodes)
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 306 "Infiltration” and Episode 307 "Extraction”
15 March 2024
Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version) - Premiere
19 March 2024
Photographer - All Episodes Streaming
20 March 2024
Life Below Zero (S22, 9 episodes)
Morphle and the Magic Pets (S1, 18 episodes)
X-Men '97 - Premiere
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 308 “Bad Territory”
27 March 2024
Life Below Zero: Next Generation (S7, 7 episodes)
Random Rings (Shorts) (S3, 6 episodes)
X-Men '97 - New Episode
Star Wars: The Bad Batch (Season 3) - Episode 309 “The Harbinger”
29 March 2024
Renegade Nell - Premiere (All Episodes Streaming)
Madu- Premiere
