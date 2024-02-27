March 2024 Releases: New Movies & Shows To Watch On Netflix, Amazon Prime & More

Get ready to be entertained with the upcoming movies and shows in March 2024 on OTT Platforms including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, Disney Plus Hotstar, etc. The list includes the new episodes of already streaming shows, animated movies, thrillers, and content on serious social issues. For adventure lovers also this month includes a wide range of movies and shows. Netflix has a long list of releases for the third month of the year.

A large number of movies and shows are releasing on the first day of March and we are here with yet another roster filled with diverse content from all over the world. From Turkish thrillers to one-of-a-kind Korean dramas, sizzling dating reality shows, a long list of comedy movies to even animated titles for kids, a lot is scheduled to premiere soon.