Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Deals and Offers on Smartphones Under Rs 25,000

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 officially began on Thursday, 2 May. Buyers can find hundreds of deals across all products and they can purchase them at huge discounts. This is the time to upgrade your electronic devices such as refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, etc. One should note that Amazon Prime members gained early access to the summer sale. You must become a Prime member if you want to take advantage of the extra benefits and offers on devices.

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will continue till 7 May, according to the official details. We have some details about the best deals on smartphones during the summer sale on the popular e-commerce platform. You can know the best deals on smartphones under Rs 25,000 segment. Check all the deals and discounts if you want to upgrade your handset.