Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Deals and Offers on Smartphones Under Rs 25,000

The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 officially began on Thursday, 2 May. Buyers can find hundreds of deals across all products and they can purchase them at huge discounts. This is the time to upgrade your electronic devices such as refrigerators, smartphones, laptops, etc. One should note that Amazon Prime members gained early access to the summer sale. You must become a Prime member if you want to take advantage of the extra benefits and offers on devices.
The Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024 will continue till 7 May, according to the official details. We have some details about the best deals on smartphones during the summer sale on the popular e-commerce platform. You can know the best deals on smartphones under Rs 25,000 segment. Check all the deals and discounts if you want to upgrade your handset.
During the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024, different smartphone brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and OnePlus are receiving huge price cuts. Read till the end to know all the offers and discounts before you purchase any smartphone model.
Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024: Discounts and Sale on Smartphones
According to the latest official details, the recently launched OnePlus Nord CE 4 is offered at Rs 22,999 in the ongoing Amazon Great Summer Sale 2024. The original price of the smartphone is Rs 24,999.
The latest Nord series smartphone sports a 6.7-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display and is supported by an octa-core Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC.
The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G and Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G are also offered at huge discounts during the summer sale. According to the details, the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is offered at Rs 17,999 and its original price is Rs 24,999.
The iQoo Z7 Pro 5G is available at a discounted price of Rs 22,999, while its original price is Rs 27,999. The Honor X9b 5G is offered at Rs 21,999 during the Amazon Great Summer Sale.
The original price of the Redmi Note 13 Pro is Rs 28,999. You can get it at a deal price of Rs 24,999 during the sale. These are some of the handsets that are offered at discounted rates and you must purchase them.
One should note that buyers can enjoy an additional 10 percent discount if they make payments using ICICI, OneCard or BoB cards. Interested buyers can take advantage of exchange offers, EMI options, and coupon-based discounts.
